Deploy Tdarr in one click installation.
Distributed media transcoding automation na gumagamit ng FFmpeg at HandBrake para i-re-encode at i-health-check ang iyong buong library.
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What you can build with Tdarr
Tdarr is an open-source distributed media transcoding system designed to automate the conversion, compression, and health-checking of video and audio libraries at scale. It coordinates a central server with one or more worker nodes, each running FFmpeg or HandBrake jobs in parallel, so large libraries are processed efficiently without manual intervention.
Self-hosting Tdarr on your own VPS gives you complete control over encoding profiles, plugin pipelines, and hardware acceleration settings. Because transcoding happens on your infrastructure, there are no cloud processing fees, no file-size limits, and no dependency on third-party services â€” your media stays private and the compute power scales with your VPS.
Key features of Tdarr
Distributed node workers
Spin up multiple worker nodes that connect to a central server, distributing transcoding jobs across available CPU and GPU resources for faster library processing.
Plugin pipeline system
Chain community or custom plugins to build conditional workflows â€” filter by codec, container, resolution, or bitrate and apply different encode profiles automatically.
FFmpeg and HandBrake support
Switch between FFmpeg and HandBrake per job, giving access to the full range of codecs and encoding presets each tool supports without extra configuration.
Library health checking
Automatically scan files for corruption, incorrect metadata, or missing streams and flag or re-encode problematic files before they cause playback issues.
Real-time statistics dashboard
Monitor transcoding progress, space savings, queue depth, and worker status from a single web UI without needing external monitoring tools.
Why run Tdarr on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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