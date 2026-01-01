Unstructured is an open-source document processing API designed for AI and machine learning pipelines. It ingests PDFs, Word documents, PowerPoint presentations, images, HTML, and other unstructured formats and extracts clean, structured text elements ready for vector database ingestion.

Self-hosting Unstructured on a VPS keeps sensitive documents within your own infrastructure while providing the same extraction capabilities used in production RAG systems. It integrates with LangChain, LlamaIndex, and major vector databases, making it a drop-in document ingestion layer for any AI application.