Typesense is a modern, developer-friendly search engine built for speed and simplicity. It delivers sub-millisecond search results with built-in typo-tolerance, intelligent ranking, faceted filtering, and geo-search â€” without the operational complexity of Elasticsearch.

Self-hosting Typesense on a VPS gives you a dedicated search backend with no per-query fees and full control over indexing, schema design, and ranking configuration. It is designed as a cost-effective alternative to Algolia for developers who want powerful, production-grade search capabilities without paying SaaS pricing at scale.