Deploy Hoop in one click installation.
Open-source infrastructure access gateway with AI-powered data masking, audit trails, and just-in-time access reviews.
Choose a VPS plan for Hoop
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Hoop
Hoop is an open-source access gateway that intercepts connections between users and infrastructure â€” databases, servers, and APIs â€” automatically masking sensitive data and enforcing access policies at the protocol layer with sub-5ms latency. It combines AI-powered PII detection via Microsoft Presidio, comprehensive audit trails, and just-in-time approval workflows through Slack or Microsoft Teams, enabling zero standing privileges without disrupting developer workflows.
Self-hosting Hoop on your VPS means audit logs, session recordings, and data masking rules stay entirely on your infrastructure, satisfying data residency requirements for SOC 2, HIPAA, and PCI DSS while eliminating the cost of managed security platforms.
Key features of Hoop
AI Data Masking
Automatically detects and masks PII, credit cards, and SSNs at the protocol layer with sub-5ms latency and no query performance impact.
Just-in-Time Reviews
Request production access and receive real-time approval notifications via Slack or Microsoft Teams for zero standing privileges.
Full Audit Trails
Session recording and comprehensive logs provide complete visibility for SOC 2, HIPAA, and PCI DSS compliance requirements.
Multi-Protocol Support
Proxy connections to PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, Redis, MSSQL, SSH, Kubernetes, and HTTP APIs through a single gateway.
Query Guardrails
Block dangerous operations like DROP TABLE or DELETE without WHERE clauses before they execute on production databases.
Why run Hoop on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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