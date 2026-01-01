TinyAuth is a lightweight, self-hosted authentication middleware that adds a login screen to any application running behind the Traefik reverse proxy. Unlike full identity providers, TinyAuth is a single Go binary backed by SQLite, and you can deploy it in seconds with minimal configuration. Just one middleware label in any app's Docker Compose file is all it takes to gate access behind a username and password or OAuth login.

Self-hosting TinyAuth on your VPS means every app you deployâ€”like dashboards, developer tools, and monitoring servicesâ€”shares a single authentication layer without publicly exposing those services. OAuth integration with Google, GitHub, and any OIDC provider allows team members to sign in with their existing credentials, and its built-in TOTP support adds a layer of two-factor authentication without requiring an additional service.