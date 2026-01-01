Up to 69% off for Statistics for Strava

Deploy Statistics for Strava in one click installation.

Self-hosted personal sports analytics dashboard na nagko-convert ng iyong mga aktibidad sa Strava sa detalyadong istatistika, tsart, at heatmap.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
â‚±409/mo
Choose plan
30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Statistics for Strava in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Statistics for Strava

63% off
KVM 1
â‚±1,119
â‚±409/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±679/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
â‚±1,429
â‚±549/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±819/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
â‚±2,379
â‚±749/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±1,629/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
â‚±4,209
â‚±1,499/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±2,989/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
â‚±1,119
â‚±409/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±679/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
â‚±1,429
â‚±549/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±819/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
â‚±2,379
â‚±749/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±1,629/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
â‚±4,209
â‚±1,499/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±2,989/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Statistics for Strava

Ang Statistics for Strava ay isang self-hosted analytics dashboard na kumukuha ng iyong kumpletong kasaysayan ng aktibidad sa Strava at ipinapakita ito bilang mga interactive na chart, geographic heatmap, ulat ng paggamit ng gamit, pagsusuri ng segment, at taunang pagsusuri â€” lahat ay nakaimbak nang lokal sa iyong sariling server. Hindi tulad ng opisyal na Strava app, hindi nito kailanman nawawala ang makasaysayang data sa likod ng isang paywall at nagbibigay sa iyo ng buong pagmamay-ari ng iyong mga athletic record.

Ang pag-setup ay nangangailangan ng isang Strava API application (libre gawin) at isang one-time na OAuth authorization flow upang makabuo ng isang refresh token. Kapag nakakonekta, awtomatikong ini-import ng background daemon ang mga bagong aktibidad at pinapanatiling updated ang iyong dashboard. Kinakailangan ang isang Strava account upang magamit ang application na ito.

Get started
What you can build with {name}

Key features of Statistics for Strava

Activity Analytics Dashboard

Comprehensive statistics with interactive charts covering totals, trends, personal records, and training load across all activity types.

Geographic Heatmap

Visualize activity hotspots on a geographic heatmap that plots all recorded routes to reveal your favorite training areas.

Gear and Maintenance Tracking

Monitor distance and usage hours for bikes, shoes, and equipment with maintenance scheduling to know when gear needs servicing.

Segment History and Efforts

Browse all your Strava segment efforts, personal records, and progression over time for every segment you have ridden or run.

Strava Rewind

Annual year-in-review experience that highlights your biggest achievements, longest activities, and fitness milestones for the year.

AI Workout Assistant

Optional AI-powered analysis of your training data with insights and suggestions, connectable to OpenAI, Anthropic, or a local Ollama model.

Why run Statistics for Strava on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Recommended server location:

Checking...

Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
Get started
Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Hostinger Agent and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

Get started

Explore more apps to deploy

Plausible Analytics

Plausible Analytics

Plausible is a lightweight, privacy-first Google Analytics alternative

Select
Ackee

Ackee

Ackee is a self-hosted Node.js analytics tool for privacy-focused website tracking

Select
Apache DevLake

Apache DevLake

Open-source DORA metrics and engineering team analytics platform

Select
See all applications

We care about your privacy

This website uses cookies that are needed for the site to work properly and to get data on how you interact with it, as well as for marketing purposes. By accepting, you agree to store cookies on your device for ad targeting, personalization, and analytics as described in our Cookie policy.