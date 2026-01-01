Deploy CoreControl in one click installation.
Self-hosted infrastructure dashboard for managing servers, monitoring application uptime, and visualizing your network topology.
Choose a VPS plan for CoreControl
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with CoreControl
CoreControl is a self-hosted infrastructure dashboard that gives teams and individuals a unified view of their server estate. It tracks server hardware details, monitors application uptime with historical availability records, generates network flowcharts, and surfaces real-time CPU, RAM, and disk metrics collected by a lightweight companion agent.
Unlike hosted monitoring services, CoreControl runs entirely on your own VPS and stores all data in a local PostgreSQL database. Teams can organize servers and applications into groups, assign Owner, Admin, or User roles, and track infrastructure health without sending data to third-party services.
Key features of CoreControl
Server hardware inventory
Add and organize all your servers with hardware specifications, status indicators, and quick-links to management panels from a single dashboard.
Application uptime monitoring
Track whether self-hosted services are up or down in real time, with historical availability records and notification alerts.
Lightweight metrics agent
A Go-based companion agent collects CPU, RAM, and disk usage from each server and pushes metrics to the central dashboard without heavyweight dependencies.
Network visualization
Generate visual network flowcharts to document and understand how your servers and services interconnect across your infrastructure.
Team roles and access
Invite team members and assign Owner, Admin, or User roles to control who can manage infrastructure and view monitoring reports.
Why run CoreControl on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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