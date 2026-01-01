Deploy OSRM in one click installation.
High-performance OpenStreetMap routing engine with a built-in directions UI for car, bike, and foot navigation.
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What you can build with OSRM
Ang OSRM (Open Source Routing Machine) ay isang high-performance routing engine para sa pinakamaikling ruta sa mga road network na binuo mula sa OpenStreetMap data. Nagbibigay ito ng turn-by-turn directions, isochrones, distance matrices, map matching, at trip optimisation sa pamamagitan ng isang malinis na HTTP API, at ginagamit sa production ng openstreetmap.org at maraming commercial mapping products.
Ang template na ito ay naglalaman ng opisyal na routing backend kasama ang opisyal na directions frontend, kaya makakakuha ka ng gumaganang map UI agad. Ang pag-self-host ng OSRM sa sarili mong VPS ay nag-aalis ng per-request quotas at pricing tiers, pinapanatiling pribado ang mga location query, at hinahayaan kang palitan ang anumang OpenStreetMap region na kailangan mo nang hindi nagbabahagi ng telemetry sa isang third party.
Key features of OSRM
Built-in directions UI
The official OSRM frontend ships preconfigured against your backend, giving you an interactive routing map without writing any code.
Sub-millisecond routing
The Multi-Level Dijkstra engine returns continental-scale routes in milliseconds, even on modest VPS hardware.
Full routing API
Endpoints for route, table, match, trip, tile, and nearest let you build directions, ETA matrices, GPS map matching, and TSP solvers on top.
Custom OSM regions
Ituro ang bundled init container sa anumang Geofabrik extract para magbigay ng routing para sa isang bansa, kontinente, o planet-wide dataset na iyong pinili.
Multiple travel profiles
Switch the included Lua profile between car, bicycle, and foot to tailor routing to the use case you are deploying.
No quotas or API keys
Run unlimited queries against your own instance without rate limits, billing surprises, or third-party data sharing.
Why run OSRM on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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