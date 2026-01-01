OneDev is a comprehensive self-hosted DevOps platform that brings Git hosting, CI/CD automation, issue tracking, kanban boards, and a package registry into a single application. Its visual pipeline builder and code intelligence features make it accessible to developers without deep DevOps expertise, while the advanced query language gives power users precise control over builds, issues, and commits.

Self-hosting OneDev on your VPS means unlimited developers at a fixed infrastructure cost, with full ownership of your source code and build artifacts. This template includes PostgreSQL for reliable data storage and Docker socket access so OneDev can run CI/CD jobs directly on your server.