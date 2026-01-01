Deploy OneDev in one click installation.
All-in-one self-hosted DevOps platform with Git hosting, CI/CD pipelines, kanban boards, and a package registry.
Choose a VPS plan for OneDev
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with OneDev
OneDev is a comprehensive self-hosted DevOps platform that brings Git hosting, CI/CD automation, issue tracking, kanban boards, and a package registry into a single application. Its visual pipeline builder and code intelligence features make it accessible to developers without deep DevOps expertise, while the advanced query language gives power users precise control over builds, issues, and commits.
Self-hosting OneDev on your VPS means unlimited developers at a fixed infrastructure cost, with full ownership of your source code and build artifacts. This template includes PostgreSQL for reliable data storage and Docker socket access so OneDev can run CI/CD jobs directly on your server.
Key features of OneDev
Git Hosting & Code Review
Full Git server with advanced diff visualization, branch protection, and merge strategy controls for structured code review.
Visual CI/CD Builder
Build and visualize pipelines without writing YAML from scratch â€” drag-and-drop steps with full YAML export for version control.
Kanban & Issue Tracking
Built-in kanban boards and issue tracker with custom fields and an advanced query language for precise filtering.
Package Registry
Host Docker images and other build artifacts in the integrated registry alongside your code and pipelines.
Code Intelligence
Symbol navigation and semantic code search help developers understand unfamiliar codebases faster.
Why run OneDev on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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