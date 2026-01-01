Shadowbroker is an open-source OSINT geospatial intelligence platform that aggregates over 60 real-time global data feeds into a single interactive map interface. It brings together private and commercial aircraft positions, maritime vessel movements, active satellite passes, conflict zones, GPS jamming events, seismic activity, CCTV cameras, and mesh radio networks — publicly available data that is rarely aggregated in one place. An optional AI agent layer lets you connect a language model to parse feeds and surface correlations that aren't visible by looking at individual data layers.

Self-hosting Shadowbroker on a VPS gives your team a persistent, shared intelligence dashboard with no usage analytics, no third-party data sharing, and full control over which feeds and API integrations are enabled.