Spacedrive is a virtual distributed filesystem (VDFS) that creates a single, intelligent catalog of all your files â€” regardless of where they live. Local drives, external storage, and cloud services are unified into one searchable database with tagging, metadata filters, duplicate detection, and thumbnail generation. Unlike traditional file explorers, Spacedrive treats your entire digital library as structured data you can query and organize at scale.

Self-hosting the Spacedrive server on your own VPS gives you a permanent, always-on hub for your file organization system with built-in admin authentication â€” without uploading your data to any third-party cloud.