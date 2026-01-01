Deploy Docker Registry in one click installation.
The official private registry for storing, distributing, and managing your Docker container images.
Choose a VPS plan for Docker Registry
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Docker Registry
Docker Registry is the official, open-source storage and distribution system for Docker images. Running your own registry gives your team a private, high-performance repository for container images â€” keeping proprietary application code off public hubs while ensuring fast, reliable image pulls for your CI/CD pipelines and production deployments.
Self-hosting on your VPS means image data never leaves your infrastructure, which simplifies compliance with data governance policies and removes dependency on external services. You control access, retention policies, and storage capacity â€” without per-image fees or bandwidth limits imposed by hosted registry providers.
Key features of Docker Registry
Private image storage
Store proprietary container images securely on your own infrastructure, keeping sensitive code away from public registries.
CI/CD integration
Standard Docker push and pull API ensures compatibility with every build tool, pipeline, and orchestration platform.
Webhook support
Trigger downstream pipeline steps automatically whenever a new image is pushed to the registry.
Persistent layer cache
Shared layer storage across images dramatically reduces disk usage and speeds up image distribution across your team.
Why run Docker Registry on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
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