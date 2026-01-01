Errbit is an open-source error tracker built to be a drop-in replacement for the Airbrake API. Any Airbrake-compatible notifier â€” including the official gem for Ruby and Rails, airbrake-js for the browser and Node, and community libraries for Python, PHP, and more â€” can point to your Errbit instance instead of a SaaS endpoint and immediately start streaming exceptions, backtraces, and request context into a unified dashboard.

Self-hosting Errbit on a VPS keeps full stack traces, user details, and parameter dumps under your control rather than handing over sensitive production data to a third-party service. Errbit groups duplicate notices into single error records, supports per-app notification rules, and integrates with GitHub, GitLab, and other issue trackers so bugs flow straight from production into your existing workflow.