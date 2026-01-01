Crafty Controller is an open-source web GUI for managing Minecraft Java and Bedrock servers from just one dashboard. It replaces the hassle of juggling SSH sessions and screen tabs with live consoles for each server, a built-in file manager, scheduled tasks, and one-click backups — all neatly packaged in a clean web interface with multi-user role-based access.

Self-hosting Crafty on your VPS means you keep full ownership of your worlds, plugin configurations, and player data on hardware you control. You can easily set up new servers from popular jar types — vanilla, Paper, Spigot, Forge, and Bedrock — without even leaving your browser. Plus, you can share administrative access with friends or moderators using granular permissions.