RAGflow is a production-ready retrieval-augmented generation engine built around deep document understanding. Unlike basic RAG implementations that treat documents as plain text, RAGflow performs layout-aware parsing of PDFs, spreadsheets, presentations, and images to preserve the meaning of tables, figures, and structured content before indexing.

Self-hosting RAGflow on your own VPS keeps your documents private and gives you full control over the LLM providers, chunking strategies, and retrieval pipelines. The built-in knowledge graph and GraphRAG backends unlock cross-document reasoning that flat vector search cannot match.