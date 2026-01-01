Deploy Filestash in one click installation.
Self-hosted web file manager providing browser-based access to FTP, S3, SFTP, WebDAV, Git, and 20+ storage backends.
Choose a VPS plan for Filestash
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Filestash
Filestash is an open-source, storage-agnostic file management platform that gives you a clean browser interface for accessing files across more than 20 protocols â€” FTP, SFTP, S3, WebDAV, Git, SMB, Google Drive, Dropbox, and more. Instead of maintaining separate clients for each storage system, Filestash brings them all together under one easy-to-use web interface.
Self-hosting Filestash on your own VPS means your storage credentials and file transfers are completely under your control, with no subscription fees and no need for third-party dependencies. Just connect to any storage you're already using, set up authentication, and share access with your team.
Key features of Filestash
20+ Storage Backends
Connect to FTP, SFTP, S3, WebDAV, Git, SMB, Google Drive, Dropbox, and more from a single unified interface without switching clients.
Multiple Access Protocols
Reach your files via the web UI, SFTP gateway, WebDAV, or S3-compatible API â€” making Filestash work with your existing tools and workflows.
In-Browser Document Editing
Edit office documents directly in the browser with optional Collabora Online integration â€” no desktop apps or file downloads required.
Plugin Architecture
Extend Filestash with plugins for specialized file viewers, authentication backends, storage connectors, and workflow automation.
AI-Powered Search
Smart search and intelligent folders help you quickly locate files across all connected storage backends.
Why run Filestash on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.