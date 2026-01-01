Filestash is an open-source, storage-agnostic file management platform that gives you a clean browser interface for accessing files across more than 20 protocols â€” FTP, SFTP, S3, WebDAV, Git, SMB, Google Drive, Dropbox, and more. Instead of maintaining separate clients for each storage system, Filestash brings them all together under one easy-to-use web interface.

Self-hosting Filestash on your own VPS means your storage credentials and file transfers are completely under your control, with no subscription fees and no need for third-party dependencies. Just connect to any storage you're already using, set up authentication, and share access with your team.