Deploy eLabFTW in one-click installation.
Open-source electronic lab notebook for research teams to track experiments, samples, and protocols.
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What you can build with eLabFTW
eLabFTW is a free and open-source electronic lab notebook (ELN) built specifically for research laboratories. It replaces paper notebooks and scattered spreadsheets with a structured, searchable workspace where scientists log experiments, manage samples and reagents, store protocols, and collaborate on shared resources across teams.
Self-hosting eLabFTW on your own VPS keeps sensitive research data, intellectual property, and unpublished results entirely under institutional control â€” no third-party cloud, no per-seat pricing, and no risk of vendor lock-in. The full PDF/ZIP export, timestamping, and S3-compatible storage make it suitable for regulated environments that require audit trails and long-term archiving.
Key features of eLabFTW
Experiment notebook
Rich-text and Markdown editor with LaTeX, code highlighting, file attachments, and version history for every experiment entry.
Sample database
Track reagents, equipment, antibodies, and cell lines with custom item types, metadata, and inventory locations across the lab.
Team collaboration
Share experiments and resources across teams with granular per-item and per-user access control and a shared template library.
Reusable protocols
Build a versioned protocol library that any team member can clone into a new experiment, keeping methods consistent and reproducible.
Trusted timestamps
Cryptographically timestamp experiment entries through RFC 3161 authorities to prove when data was recorded for IP and audit needs.
PDF and ZIP exports
Generate signed PDF reports or full ZIP archives of experiments and resources for archiving, regulatory review, or publication.
Why run eLabFTW on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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