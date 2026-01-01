WatchState is an open-source tool built for households that run more than one media server. Instead of relying on Trakt or other third-party services, it talks directly to Plex, Jellyfin, and Emby APIs to keep play states, resume positions, and watch history consistent across every backend you connect.

Self-hosting WatchState on your own VPS keeps account tokens, viewing data, and webhook traffic entirely under your control. The container ships a web UI for adding backends, supports many-to-many or one-way sync, and combines scheduled imports with real-time webhook events so changes propagate within seconds.