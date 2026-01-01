Deploy Cap in one click installation.
Privacy-first open-source CAPTCHA alternative using proof-of-work instead of visual puzzles — no tracking, no cookies, no external calls.
Choose a VPS plan for Cap
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Cap
Ang Cap ay isang magaan na open-source na alternatibo sa CAPTCHA na nagpoprotekta sa mga form at API mula sa mga bot gamit ang proof-of-work sa halip na mga visual na puzzle. Sa halip na tanungin ang mga user na tukuyin ang mga traffic light o tawiran, ang Cap ay nagpapatakbo ng tahimik na SHA-256 challenge sa WebAssembly — nalulutas sa loob ng millisecond para sa mga totoong user habang ginagawang mahal sa komputasyon ang awtomatikong pagsumite para sa mga bot. Walang cookies na itinakda, walang behavioral data na kinokolekta, at walang kahilingan na umaalis sa iyong sariling server.
Ang pag-self-host ng Cap sa iyong sariling VPS ay nagbibigay sa iyo ng ganap na kontrol sa iyong proteksyon laban sa bot nang walang bayad sa bawat pag-verify at walang pagdepende sa mga serbisyo tulad ng Google reCAPTCHA o Cloudflare Turnstile. Ang isang admin dashboard ay nagbibigay ng challenge analytics at site key management.
Key features of Cap
Proof-of-Work Challenges
SHA-256 computation runs silently in WebAssembly, making bot protection invisible to real users while raising the cost of automated attacks.
Zero Tracking
No cookies are set, no behavioral fingerprints collected, and no data is sent to third-party servers — fully GDPR-friendly by design.
Admin Dashboard
Monitor challenge completion rates, manage site keys, and review bot activity metrics through the built-in analytics dashboard.
Lightweight Widget
The client-side widget is only ~20KB, adding negligible page weight to any site or application that embeds it.
API-First Design
Verify challenge tokens server-side via a simple REST API, making Cap integrable with any language or framework.
Why run Cap on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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