LanguageTool is a comprehensive open-source proofreading server that catches grammar, style, punctuation, and spelling errors in over 25 languages through a simple RESTful HTTP API. It goes far beyond basic spell-checking to detect complex grammatical issues, making it a privacy-friendly alternative to cloud grammar services like Grammarly.

This is an API-only service with no traditional web UI. Clients â€” browser extensions, LibreOffice plugins, code editors, and custom applications â€” point to your deployment URL and call the /v2/check endpoint directly. Self-hosting means written content never leaves your infrastructure, which is essential for legal, medical, or sensitive business documents.