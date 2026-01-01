Ryot (Roll Your Own Tracker) is an open-source, self-hosted platform for tracking the media you consume, workouts you complete, books you read, and habits you build. It pulls metadata from sources like TMDB, Audible, and OpenLibrary so you spend time tracking, not typing.

Hosting Ryot on your own VPS keeps all your personal data private â€” no third-party analytics, no ads, and no risk of a service shutting down. You own every record from day one.