OpnForm is an open-source alternative to Typeform and Google Forms, designed for teams who want full control over their form data and submission pipeline. It offers a drag-and-drop form editor with conditional logic, multi-page forms, file uploads, and a wide range of field types â€” all without per-response fees or your data ever leaving your infrastructure.

When you self-host OpnForm, you get unlimited responses, custom branding, and the ability to connect form submissions directly to your own databases, webhooks, and notification channels. You get to set your data retention policies and control who has access to your submission data, making it ideal for regulated industries and privacy-conscious teams.