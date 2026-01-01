Deploy Hemmelig in one click installation.
Share encrypted, self-destructing secrets through one-time links that vanish after the first read.
Choose a VPS plan for Hemmelig
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Hemmelig
Hemmelig is a self-hosted application for sharing sensitive information through encrypted, self-destructing links. Passwords, API keys, and private notes are encrypted client-side before they ever leave the browser, so the server only ever stores ciphertext it cannot decrypt. Each secret can be locked behind a passphrase, restricted by IP, set to expire after a chosen time, or limited to a maximum number of views.
Running Hemmelig on your own VPS keeps every shared credential off third-party infrastructure. You control the retention rules, the access logs, and the encryption boundary, making it a fit for teams that hand off credentials, customer data, or any payload too sensitive to leave in email or chat history.
Key features of Hemmelig
Client-side encryption
Secrets are encrypted in the browser with AES-256-GCM before upload, so the server never sees plaintext.
One-time links
Each link self-destructs after a configurable view count or expiration window, leaving no trace behind.
Password & IP protection
Lock secrets with an optional passphrase or restrict access to specific IP ranges for an extra layer of security.
Encrypted file uploads
Attach files to a secret with the same end-to-end encryption applied to text payloads, ready for authenticated users.
QR code sharing
Generate QR codes for any secret link so recipients can open it on a phone without copying long URLs.
No account required
Anyone can create and open a secret without signing up, while optional accounts unlock files and history.
Why run Hemmelig on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.