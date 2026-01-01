Matrix Conduit is a straightforward, fast, and dependable Matrix homeserver developed in Rust. Designed as a lightweight option to Synapse, it comes as a single binary with an embedded RocksDB database, doing away with the need for PostgreSQL or other external services and significantly reducing the resource footprint required to operate your own chat server.

Self-hosting Conduit on a VPS provides you with complete ownership of your message history, media, and encryption keys, while still allowing federation with the global Matrix network. End-to-end encryption is activated by default, and any standard Matrix client such as Element, FluffyChat, or Cinny connects seamlessly, so your community can continue using the tools they are already familiar with.