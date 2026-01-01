ScyllaDB is an open-source, distributed wide-column NoSQL database written in C++ on the Seastar shard-per-core framework. It speaks the Cassandra Query Language (CQL) and the Amazon DynamoDB API natively, so existing Cassandra and DynamoDB applications connect without code changes while running on a fraction of the hardware.

Self-hosting ScyllaDB on your own VPS gives applications predictable single-digit-millisecond latency for time-series, IoT, messaging, fraud detection, and user-profile workloads â€” with no per-operation pricing, no read/write capacity limits, and no vendor lock-in to a managed Cassandra or DynamoDB tier.