Vikunja is a self-hosted task and project management application that supports multiple view modes including list, Kanban board, Gantt chart, and table. It provides hierarchical project nesting, task assignments, due dates, reminders, labels, and file attachments for complete task management in one tool.

Self-hosting Vikunja on a VPS keeps all your tasks and project data private with no per-user subscription fees. CalDAV sync brings tasks into calendar apps, a mobile-responsive interface works on any device, and team sharing with role-based permissions supports both personal and collaborative use.