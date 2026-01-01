Deploy StarRocks in one click installation.
High-performance analytical database engineered for sub-second queries on petabyte-scale data.
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What you can build with StarRocks
StarRocks is a next-generation analytical data warehouse delivering sub-second query responses through a massively parallel processing (MPP) architecture and fully vectorized execution engine. Designed for real-time analytics, multi-dimensional analysis, and highly concurrent workloads, it handles datasets from gigabytes to petabytes without sacrificing query speed. Intelligent materialized views auto-refresh on data ingestion and are transparently selected at query time, while a fully-customized cost-based optimizer ensures efficient execution plans across complex joins and aggregations.
Wire-compatible with the MySQL protocol, StarRocks connects natively to BI tools such as Apache Superset, Grafana, and Tableau without additional drivers. It supports direct querying of external data lakes including Apache Hive, Iceberg, Delta Lake, and Hudi, and integrates with Kafka, Flink, and Spark for streaming ingestion â€” all from a single self-hosted instance you fully control.
Key features of StarRocks
Sub-Second Queries
Vectorized execution engine and intelligent cost-based optimizer deliver sub-second analytics on massive datasets without pre-aggregation or data cubing.
Real-Time Ingestion
Primary Key model supports high-throughput upserts and point lookups, enabling simultaneous data ingestion and query execution at scale.
Data Lake Queries
Query Apache Hive, Iceberg, Delta Lake, and Hudi tables directly using external catalogs â€” no data migration or ETL pipelines required.
MySQL Compatible
Connect any MySQL client, BI tool, or data pipeline directly to StarRocks using the standard MySQL protocol without extra drivers.
Materialized Views
Intelligent materialized views refresh automatically on data changes and are transparently reused at query time to accelerate dashboards and reports.
Why run StarRocks on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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