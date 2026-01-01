Deploy Open WebUI in one click installation.
Self-hosted AI chat interface with RAG, multi-model support, and full privacy â€” no data leaving your server.
Choose a VPS plan for Open WebUI
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Open WebUI
Open WebUI is a comprehensive, self-hosted web interface for large language models that works with Ollama, OpenAI, and any OpenAI-compatible API. With over 140,000 GitHub stars, it has become the leading open-source alternative to cloud AI chat services, offering a modern ChatGPT-like experience with the privacy and control of self-hosting.
Built-in Retrieval Augmented Generation lets you create knowledge bases from your own documents so the AI can answer questions with context from your data. Voice calling, image generation, web search integration, and Python function calling round out a feature set that covers individual researchers, development teams, and privacy-conscious enterprises alike.
Key features of Open WebUI
Multi-LLM Support
Connect to Ollama, OpenAI, or any OpenAI-compatible API and switch between models in the same conversation.
Document RAG
Upload documents to create a knowledge base and let the AI answer questions with context drawn directly from your files.
Web Search Integration
Pull real-time information from 15+ search providers directly into AI conversations without leaving the interface.
Voice & Image Generation
Built-in Speech-to-Text, Text-to-Speech, and image generation via DALL-E, ComfyUI, and AUTOMATIC1111.
Enterprise Authentication
LDAP, SCIM 2.0, and OAuth support alongside role-based access control for team and organization deployments.
Why run Open WebUI on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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