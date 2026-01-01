Deploy PatchMon in one click installation.
Self-hosted Linux patch management and fleet monitoring platform with in-browser SSH terminal and compliance scanning.
Choose a VPS plan for PatchMon
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with PatchMon
Ang PatchMon ay isang open-source na Linux patch management at fleet monitoring platform na nagbibigay sa mga sysadmin ng isang dashboard para subaybayan, aprubahan, at i-deploy ang mga patch sa lahat ng managed na Linux host. Nagbibigay ito ng real-time na package health visibility, orchestrated patching na may approval workflows, OpenSCAP at CIS compliance scanning, Docker Bench security auditing, at isang in-browser na SSH terminal na pinapagana ng Apache Guacamole â€” lahat nang hindi nangangailangan ng anumang SSH client sa management machine.
Hindi tulad ng mga commercial patch management solution na naniningil ng per-node fees, ang PatchMon ay libreng i-self-host at kumokonekta sa mga managed host sa pamamagitan ng isang lightweight agent. Lahat ng patch history, compliance reports, at host inventory ay nananatili sa iyong sariling infrastructure nang walang data na ipinapadala sa mga external na serbisyo.
Key features of PatchMon
Fleet-wide patch orchestration
Review pending updates across your entire Linux fleet, approve patch batches, and deploy them with scheduling and rollback controls from a single dashboard.
In-browser SSH terminal
Access any managed host directly from the browser via an Apache Guacamole-powered terminal â€” no SSH client installation or port forwarding required.
Compliance scanning
Run OpenSCAP, CIS benchmark, and Docker Bench security scans against managed hosts and track compliance posture over time without separate tooling.
Real-time package health
See which packages are outdated, vulnerable, or missing across every managed host in real time, with severity indicators and CVE links.
Patch approval workflows
Require explicit approval before patches are deployed to production hosts, with audit trails that log who approved what and when.
Why run PatchMon on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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