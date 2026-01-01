Ente is a fully open-source, end-to-end encrypted photo and video service that puts privacy first. Every file is encrypted on your device before it ever touches the server, so only you and the people you explicitly invite can ever see your memories.

Self-hosting Ente on your own VPS gives you complete ownership of the underlying database and S3-compatible object storage, while keeping the same polished web, mobile, and desktop clients used by the public service. Family albums, public links, on-device face recognition, and unlimited storage all stay under your control instead of a third party's.