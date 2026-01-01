EdgeDB is an open-source database that reimagines the relational paradigm. Built on PostgreSQL's proven engine, it introduces a rich object-relational data model, schema inheritance, and EdgeQL â€” a query language designed to be more expressive and safer than SQL. Developers benefit from computed properties, link properties, and built-in migration tooling that eliminates manual schema management.

Self-hosting EdgeDB on your own VPS gives you full control over database configuration, resource allocation, and data residency. You can tune PostgreSQL settings to match your workload, implement custom backup strategies, and integrate with your infrastructure without the constraints of managed database services.