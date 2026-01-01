Deploy EdgeDB in one click installation.
Next-generation graph-relational database built on PostgreSQL with a modern query language and intuitive data model.
Choose a VPS plan for EdgeDB
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with EdgeDB
EdgeDB is an open-source database that reimagines the relational paradigm. Built on PostgreSQL's proven engine, it introduces a rich object-relational data model, schema inheritance, and EdgeQL â€” a query language designed to be more expressive and safer than SQL. Developers benefit from computed properties, link properties, and built-in migration tooling that eliminates manual schema management.
Self-hosting EdgeDB on your own VPS gives you full control over database configuration, resource allocation, and data residency. You can tune PostgreSQL settings to match your workload, implement custom backup strategies, and integrate with your infrastructure without the constraints of managed database services.
Key features of EdgeDB
EdgeQL Query Language
A modern alternative to SQL with intuitive syntax, composable expressions, and powerful object graph traversal that eliminates complex multi-join queries.
Object-Relational Model
Define schemas using object types with inheritance and computed properties, reducing impedance mismatch between application code and database layer.
Automatic Migrations
Generate and apply schema migrations automatically from your schema definitions, eliminating hand-written ALTER TABLE scripts and migration drift.
Web Admin UI
Built-in browser-based interface for schema exploration, interactive queries, and data visualization without installing additional tools.
Type-Safe Client Libraries
Ang mga opisyal na query builder para sa TypeScript, Python, at Go ay bumubuo ng ganap na type-safe na database access code direkta mula sa iyong EdgeDB schema.
Why run EdgeDB on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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