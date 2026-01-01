ILLA Builder is an open-source low-code development platform that lets teams build internal tools, dashboards, and admin panels without extensive front-end engineering. A drag-and-drop component library combined with support for over 40 integrations â€” including PostgreSQL, MySQL, REST APIs, and GraphQL â€” means developers can connect real data sources and ship working applications in hours rather than weeks.

Self-hosting ILLA Builder on your VPS keeps business data inside your own infrastructure, eliminating concerns about SaaS data-sharing policies or per-seat pricing. The all-in-one Docker image bundles everything needed to run the platform, with persistent volumes ensuring your projects and connected resources are preserved across restarts and updates.