Deploy ILLA Builder in one click installation.
Open-source low-code platform for building internal tools, dashboards, and admin panels visually.
Choose a VPS plan for ILLA Builder
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with ILLA Builder
ILLA Builder is an open-source low-code development platform that lets teams build internal tools, dashboards, and admin panels without extensive front-end engineering. A drag-and-drop component library combined with support for over 40 integrations â€” including PostgreSQL, MySQL, REST APIs, and GraphQL â€” means developers can connect real data sources and ship working applications in hours rather than weeks.
Self-hosting ILLA Builder on your VPS keeps business data inside your own infrastructure, eliminating concerns about SaaS data-sharing policies or per-seat pricing. The all-in-one Docker image bundles everything needed to run the platform, with persistent volumes ensuring your projects and connected resources are preserved across restarts and updates.
Key features of ILLA Builder
Drag-and-drop builder
Assemble UIs from a rich library of components â€” tables, forms, charts, and more â€” by dragging them onto a canvas, without writing layout code.
40+ data integrations
Connect directly to PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, Redis, REST APIs, GraphQL, and other popular services to power your apps with live data.
JavaScript everywhere
Write custom logic inline with JavaScript to transform data, trigger actions, and add conditional behavior beyond what no-code tools typically allow.
Real-time collaboration
Multiple team members can edit the same application simultaneously, making it practical for engineering and operations teams to build and iterate together.
Self-hosted data control
Running on your own VPS keeps all connected data sources and application logic within your infrastructure, supporting compliance and data residency requirements.
Why run ILLA Builder on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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