Deploy imgproxy in one click installation.
Fast and secure on-the-fly image processing server that resizes, converts, and optimizes images via simple URL-based requests.
Choose a VPS plan for imgproxy
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with imgproxy
Ang imgproxy ay isang high-performance na standalone server para sa on-the-fly na pagproseso ng imahe. Sa halip na magsulat ng code para sa pagmamanipula ng imahe sa iyong application o magbayad ng per-transformation na SaaS fees, i-deploy mo ang imgproxy nang isang beses at i-transform ang mga imahe sa pamamagitan ng URL parameters. I-resize, i-crop, i-convert, i-watermark, at i-optimize ang mga imahe sa pamamagitan ng paggawa ng URL — walang kinakailangang pagbabago sa iyong image storage o delivery pipeline.
Binuo sa libvips, mas mabilis na pinoproseso ng imgproxy ang mga imahe kaysa sa ImageMagick na may mas mababang paggamit ng memorya. Sinusuportahan nito ang JPEG, PNG, WebP, AVIF, GIF, at marami pa, na may awtomatikong pagpili ng format para sa pinakamahusay na quality-to-size ratio. Ang self-hosting ay nagbibigay sa iyo ng walang limitasyong image transformations sa isang flat na gastos ng VPS na walang per-request na pagpepresyo.
Key features of imgproxy
URL-based processing
Transform images by crafting a URL — no code changes, no image pipeline rework, and no SDKs to install in your application.
Format conversion
Automatically serve WebP or AVIF to browsers that support them, falling back to JPEG or PNG for older clients.
Cloud storage support
Fetch source images directly from S3, Google Cloud Storage, Azure Blob, or any HTTP URL without copying files to the server.
Image bomb protection
Built-in limits on source resolution and file size prevent decompression attacks that could exhaust server memory.
URL signing
Cryptographic URL signatures prevent unauthorized use of your imgproxy instance as a general-purpose public image proxy.
Why run imgproxy on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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