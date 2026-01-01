Deploy LiteLLM in one click installation.
Unified AI gateway providing OpenAI-compatible API access to 100+ LLMs from any provider.
Choose a VPS plan for LiteLLM
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with LiteLLM
Ang LiteLLM ay isang open-source AI gateway na nagbibigay sa bawat LLM ng parehong OpenAI-compatible API, kaya ang iyong mga application ay maaaring lumipat sa pagitan ng OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Azure, AWS Bedrock, at 100+ iba pang provider nang walang pagbabago sa code. Pinangangasiwaan nito ang load balancing, awtomatikong failover, virtual API key management, pagsubaybay sa gastos, at rate limiting mula sa isang solong admin interface.
Ang pag-self-host ng LiteLLM ay nagpapanatili ng iyong mga API key at data ng paggamit sa loob ng iyong sariling imprastraktura, inaalis ang throttling at rate caps ng mga shared proxy service, at nagbibigay sa iyong team ng sentral na control plane para sa lahat ng paggamit ng LLM â€” mahalaga para sa mga organisasyong namamahala ng mga gastos sa AI at pagsunod sa malaking sukat.
Key features of LiteLLM
100+ LLM Providers
Access OpenAI, Anthropic, Google Gemini, Azure, AWS Bedrock, and dozens more through a single unified API endpoint.
Load Balancing & Failover
Distribute requests across multiple providers and automatically failover to backups when a provider is unavailable.
Spend Tracking & Budgets
Monitor LLM costs in real time and set per-user or per-team budget limits to prevent runaway API spending.
Virtual Key Management
Issue scoped virtual API keys to teams and applications with fine-grained access controls and usage tracking.
Advanced Routing
Route requests by cost, latency, or custom rules to always use the best model for each request type.
Why run LiteLLM on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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