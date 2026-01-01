Open Journal Systems (OJS) is a free, open-source platform developed by the Public Knowledge Project (PKP) for managing the complete workflow of an academic journal â€” from submissions and peer review through editing, production, and online publication. It is the world's most widely used open-access journal management system, powering tens of thousands of journals across universities, research institutions, and independent publishers globally.

Self-hosting OJS on your own VPS gives your journal complete independence from commercial publishing platforms, with no per-article fees, no subscription costs, and full ownership of your submission data and publication archive. The platform supports multi-journal deployments, making it suitable for institutions running several titles from one installation.