Deploy ZeroNote in one click installation.
Unified encrypted app for notes, passwords, bookmarks, and 2FA with zero-knowledge client-side AES encryption.
Choose a VPS plan for ZeroNote
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with ZeroNote
ZeroNote is a self-hosted unified productivity app that consolidates note-taking, password management, bookmarks, and two-factor authentication codes into a single encrypted application. It uses client-side AES encryption with a zero-knowledge architecture â€” the server never sees your unencrypted data, only your device can decrypt it.
Self-hosting ZeroNote on a VPS combines four separate tools into one private, encrypted service you fully control. Offline-first SQLite storage ensures data is always available without an internet connection, smart auto-tagging keeps items organized automatically, and optional P2P or S3 sync extends availability across devices.
Key features of ZeroNote
Zero-knowledge encryption
Client-side AES encryption ensures your notes, passwords, and 2FA codes are encrypted before leaving your device.
Unified tool
Replace separate password manager, note app, bookmark manager, and 2FA authenticator with one self-hosted application.
Offline-first storage
Data is stored in SQLite locally so your vault remains accessible even without an active internet connection.
Smart auto-tagging
Smart tags automatically categorize entries based on content type and keywords, keeping your vault organized without manual effort.
P2P & S3 sync
Optionally sync your encrypted vault across devices using peer-to-peer sync or your own S3-compatible storage bucket.
Why run ZeroNote on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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