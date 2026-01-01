SilverBullet is an open-source, self-hosted note-taking application built around Markdown and designed for personal knowledge management. It runs entirely in your browser as a progressive web app while keeping all data on your own server â€” giving you offline access, live queries across your notes, and a powerful plug system for extensibility.

Self-hosting SilverBullet on your VPS means your notes are always accessible from any device, synced in real time, and stored privately without relying on any cloud note-taking service.