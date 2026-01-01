Deploy Chevereto in one click installation.
Self-hosted image and video sharing platform for building your own Imgur or Flickr-style media community.
Choose a VPS plan for Chevereto
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Chevereto
Ang Chevereto ay isang mature, self-hosted na platform para sa pagho-host ng imahe at video na pinagkakatiwalaan ng mga komunidad mula pa noong 2007. Nagbibigay ito ng lahat ng kailangan para patakbuhin ang isang full-featured na site para sa pagbabahagi ng media — pagpaparehistro ng user, mga profile, two-factor authentication, advanced na organisasyon ng media sa pamamagitan ng mga kategorya, tag, at album, kasama ang granular na per-upload na kontrol sa privacy para sa pampubliko, pribado, o nilalamang protektado ng password.
Ang pagpapatakbo ng Chevereto sa sarili mong VPS ay nagpapanatili sa bawat upload, user account, at stream ng kita sa ilalim ng iyong buong kontrol nang walang bayad sa bawat imahe o paghihigpit sa nilalaman. Pinagsasama ng template na ito ang Chevereto sa MariaDB para sa metadata ng nilalaman at Redis para sa mabilis na session at cache storage, habang awtomatikong hinahawakan ng Traefik ang HTTPS routing upang ang platform ay handa nang tumanggap ng una nitong upload sa loob ng ilang minuto.
Key features of Chevereto
Image and video sharing
Host images and videos with thumbnails, embedded players, and direct links ready to share on any platform.
Albums and tags
Organize content into albums and categorize uploads with tags so visitors can browse and search a growing media library.
User accounts and roles
Registered users get profiles, two-factor authentication, and role-based permissions managed through the admin panel.
Privacy controls
Per-upload privacy settings let owners mark content public, private, or password-protected to fit any sharing scenario.
Multi-language interface
Ship a community in any of 30+ supported languages without installing extra packs or themes.
Why run Chevereto on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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