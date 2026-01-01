Deploy Speeches in one-click installation.
OpenAI-compatible speech-to-text and text-to-speech server you can self-host and run entirely on your own VPS.
Choose a VPS plan for Speaches
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Speaches
Speaches is an OpenAI API-compatible audio server that brings state-of-the-art speech recognition and text-to-speech synthesis to your own infrastructure. Built on faster-whisper for transcription and Kokoro/Piper for voice synthesis, it exposes the same endpoints as the OpenAI Audio API â€” so any existing tool, SDK, or integration that works with OpenAI will work with Speaches out of the box.
Self-hosting Speaches means your audio data never leaves your servers, there are no per-minute transcription fees, and you retain full control over which models run and how resources are allocated. Models are loaded on demand and unloaded automatically after inactivity, keeping memory usage lean on a standard VPS.
Key features of Speaches
OpenAI API compatible
Implements the OpenAI Audio API spec â€” drop in your self-hosted URL and existing OpenAI integrations keep working without code changes.
Speech-to-text transcription
Powered by faster-whisper, supporting multilingual transcription with real-time streaming via Server-Sent Events.
Text-to-speech synthesis
Generate natural-sounding speech using Kokoro (ranked #1 in the TTS Arena) and Piper models, fully on-device.
Dynamic model loading
Models load automatically on first request and unload after a configurable idle period, so you only use memory when needed.
Built-in web UI
Gradio-powered interface lets you test transcription and synthesis directly in your browser without any extra tooling.
API key authentication
Optionally protect all API endpoints with a single API key while keeping the interactive docs publicly accessible.
Why run Speaches on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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