Deploy Databasus in one click installation.
Self-hosted database backup manager para sa pag-automate at pag-monitor ng mga backup ng PostgreSQL, MySQL, at MongoDB.
Choose a VPS plan for Databasus
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Databasus
Ang Databasus ay isang self-hosted na tool sa pamamahala ng database backup na nagsasama-sama ng mga automated backup para sa PostgreSQL, MySQL, at MongoDB sa ilalim ng isang web interface. Hinahawakan nito ang buong backup lifecycle — pag-iskedyul, pagpapatupad, compression, retention rotation, at pagsubaybay sa kalusugan — nang hindi nangangailangan ng magkakahiwalay na script para sa bawat uri ng database.
Ang pag-self-host ng Databasus sa iyong VPS ay direktang nag-iimbak ng mga backup sa iyong sariling imprastraktura, na nag-aalis ng mga bayarin sa cloud storage na per-gigabyte at pinapanatili ang sensitibong data sa ilalim ng iyong kontrol. Ang web dashboard ay nagbibigay ng malinaw na visibility sa backup success rates, paggamit ng storage, at kasaysayan ng trabaho, habang ang mga dedikadong VPS resources ay nagsisiguro na ang mga backup job ay tumatakbo nang hindi nakakaapekto sa performance ng production database.
Key features of Databasus
Multi-Database Support
Backs up PostgreSQL, MySQL, and MongoDB from a unified interface, replacing the need to manage separate backup scripts per database engine.
Automated Scheduling
Configure backup intervals and retention policies so daily, weekly, and monthly backups rotate automatically without manual intervention.
Web-Based Dashboard
Monitor backup health, storage usage, and job history from a centralized interface with alerts for failures requiring attention.
Backup Verification
Runs integrity checks after each backup to confirm the backup is valid and usable before it counts toward your retention policy.
Point-in-Time Restore
Restore databases to a specific backup snapshot, enabling disaster recovery and safe testing of production data in staging environments.
Why run Databasus on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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