Deploy Pulsarr in one click installation.
Real-time Plex watchlist monitor that syncs to Sonarr and Radarr with smart content routing rules.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Pulsarr
Pulsarr bridges Plex watchlists with Sonarr and Radarr, turning every "Add to Watchlist" tap inside the Plex app into an automated download request â€” no second front-end, no separate logins, and no per-user invites. It watches Plex in real time for Plex Pass users and falls back to staggered polling for everyone else, then routes each title to the right Sonarr or Radarr instance based on rules you define.
Self-hosting Pulsarr on your own VPS keeps watchlist data, user permissions, and arr API keys under your control. Approval workflows, per-user quotas, Discord notifications, and Plex label sync run continuously without depending on a home server staying online.
Key features of Pulsarr
Real-time watchlist sync
Watchlist additions from Plex Pass users trigger instant Sonarr or Radarr requests, with staggered polling covering non-Pass accounts.
Smart content routing
Build AND/OR rules using genre, user, language, year, certification, ratings, or streaming service to route content to the right arr instance.
Approval and quotas
Hold requests for administrator approval and enforce daily, weekly, or monthly per-user limits to keep download queues under control.
Discord bot integration
Manage approvals, view request status, and trigger actions directly from Discord using interactive slash commands.
Multi-instance support
Distribute content across multiple Sonarr and Radarr instances with synchronized tagging so you always know which user requested what.
Flexible notifications
Send updates through Plex mobile push, Discord, webhooks, or 80+ services via Apprise when content lands in your library.
Why run Pulsarr on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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