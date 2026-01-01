Scrypted is an open-source home video integration platform and network video recorder (NVR) that unifies IP cameras across smart home ecosystems including HomeKit, Google Home, Alexa, and Home Assistant. Its hardware-accelerated transcoding and plugin architecture deliver low-latency live streams and reliable 24/7 recordings without vendor lock-in.

The Scrypted NVR plugin adds continuous recording with AI-powered smart detections, instant motion alerts, and a polished mobile and desktop app for remote monitoring. Self-hosting on your VPS gives you full ownership of your footage and eliminates ongoing cloud subscription fees.