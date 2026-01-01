Deploy OpenHuman in one click installation.
Self-hosted personal AI core that connects 118+ apps and builds a private memory tree you fully control.
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What you can build with OpenHuman
OpenHuman is an open-source personal AI super intelligence that you can host on your own infrastructure. It's built with a Rust core and a local-first memory tree compatible with Obsidian. It connects to over a hundred services through one-click OAuth â€” like Gmail, Notion, GitHub, Slack, Stripe, Calendar, and many more â€” and quietly pulls fresh data into a private knowledge base every twenty minutes.
By self-hosting OpenHuman, all your emails, documents, and conversations stay within a workspace you own. At the same time, it still lets you route requests to reasoning, fast, or vision models as needed. There are no per-seat fees, no vendor lock-in, and no third-party AI service will ever see your raw data unless you explicitly route it there.
Key features of OpenHuman
Local-first memory
Every message, document, and integration sync lands in a local SQLite store and an Obsidian-compatible vault you can read, edit, and back up directly on disk.
118+ integrations
One-click OAuth connectors for Gmail, Notion, GitHub, Slack, Stripe, Calendar, and dozens more, with a background worker that refreshes data every twenty minutes.
Native agent tools
Built-in web search, scraping, file system access, git operations, and voice (STT/TTS) let agents act on your behalf without external plugin frameworks.
TokenJuice compression
An on-device prompt compressor that trims redundant tokens from agent calls, cutting model API costs by up to 80% on long-running workflows.
Unified model routing
Switch between reasoning, fast, and vision models through a single subscription, or point the core at local Ollama and LM Studio backends for full privacy.
Hardened RPC core
The headless Rust core exposes a bearer-authenticated RPC endpoint, runs as a read-only container with dropped capabilities, and pairs cleanly with desktop clients over the network.
Why run OpenHuman on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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