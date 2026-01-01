OpenHuman is an open-source personal AI super intelligence that you can host on your own infrastructure. It's built with a Rust core and a local-first memory tree compatible with Obsidian. It connects to over a hundred services through one-click OAuth â€” like Gmail, Notion, GitHub, Slack, Stripe, Calendar, and many more â€” and quietly pulls fresh data into a private knowledge base every twenty minutes.

By self-hosting OpenHuman, all your emails, documents, and conversations stay within a workspace you own. At the same time, it still lets you route requests to reasoning, fast, or vision models as needed. There are no per-seat fees, no vendor lock-in, and no third-party AI service will ever see your raw data unless you explicitly route it there.