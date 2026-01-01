Cheshire Cat AI is an open-source framework for building production AI agents as a microservice. Instead of stitching together separate libraries for memory, tools, and conversational forms, the Cat ships an API-first runtime with a built-in Qdrant vector store, a plugin system, event hooks, and function calling — so the same agent can power a chatbot, an internal tool, or a customer-facing assistant from a single backend.

The framework is model-agnostic and works with any LangChain-compatible LLM and embedder, including OpenAI, Anthropic, Ollama, and self-hosted models. Self-hosting on your own VPS keeps conversation history, embeddings, and plugin code under your full control, with multiuser support and granular permissions for team deployments.