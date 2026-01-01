Prefect lets you turn any Python function into a scheduled, observable, and automatically retried workflow with just a decorator. Unlike YAML-heavy orchestration tools, Prefect keeps workflows as regular Python code â€” testable, version-controlled, and deployable like any other module. The included UI shows real-time execution status, logs, and task-level history for every run.

Self-hosting Prefect on your VPS eliminates cloud execution fees, gives you unlimited workflow runs at a fixed infrastructure cost, and keeps sensitive pipeline data â€” credentials, query results, logs â€” entirely on your own infrastructure without vendor lock-in.