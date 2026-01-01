Deploy RomM in one click installation.
Self-hosted ROM manager that organizes retro game collections with metadata, cover art, and browser-based gameplay.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with RomM
RomM is a comprehensive, self-hosted ROM management platform that transforms scattered game files into an organized, searchable library. It automatically enriches your collection with cover art, screenshots, and descriptions from IGDB and MobyGames, supporting hundreds of platforms, from arcade classics to modern consoles.
Self-hosting RomM means your game collection stays on your own infrastructure â€” no cloud storage terms-of-service concerns, no bandwidth throttling, and no monthly fees. You control who has access, and your library grows without limits as you add new platforms or complete collection sets.
Key features of RomM
Automatic Metadata
Fetches cover art, screenshots, and descriptions from IGDB and MobyGames, eliminating hours of manual cataloging for large collections.
Browser-Based Gameplay
Play games directly in the browser via EmulatorJS and RuffleRS without installing emulators on each device.
Multi-Platform Support
Organizes collections spanning NES, SNES, PlayStation, arcade, and hundreds of other platforms under one unified interface.
User Permissions
Granular access controls let you share your library with family or friends while keeping administrative functions restricted.
Multifile Game Grouping
Automatically detects and groups multi-disc titles, regional variants, and revisions so each game appears as a single entry.
Why run RomM on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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