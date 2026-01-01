RomM is a comprehensive, self-hosted ROM management platform that transforms scattered game files into an organized, searchable library. It automatically enriches your collection with cover art, screenshots, and descriptions from IGDB and MobyGames, supporting hundreds of platforms, from arcade classics to modern consoles.

Self-hosting RomM means your game collection stays on your own infrastructure â€” no cloud storage terms-of-service concerns, no bandwidth throttling, and no monthly fees. You control who has access, and your library grows without limits as you add new platforms or complete collection sets.