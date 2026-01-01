Netdata is an open-source, real-time infrastructure monitoring platform that collects thousands of metrics per second from your servers, containers, applications, and cloud services. Unlike traditional monitoring stacks that require separate data collection, storage, and visualization layers, Netdata bundles all three into a single lightweight agent â€” delivering live dashboards within seconds of deployment, with no manual configuration needed for common services.

With 78,000+ GitHub stars and 500 million Docker pulls, Netdata is one of the most widely adopted self-hosted monitoring solutions. Running it on your own VPS keeps all infrastructure metrics private within your network, with full control over retention policies, alerting rules, and dashboard access.