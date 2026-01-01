Deploy Photofield in one click installation.
Speed-focused self-hosted photo gallery that renders thousands of images in a smooth zoomable timeline.
Choose a VPS plan for Photofield
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Photofield
Photofield is an open-source single-binary photo gallery built around one obsession: speed. Instead of paginating photos into small thumbnails, it renders thousands of images at once on a continuous zoomable canvas, progressively loading higher-resolution tiles as you pan and pinch. The result feels closer to a desktop image viewer than a typical web gallery.
Self-hosting Photofield on your VPS keeps original photos and their EXIF metadata inside infrastructure you control rather than a SaaS photo service. The source directory is mounted read-only so the gallery can never modify or delete originals, making it a safe non-invasive frontend for an existing archive synced via rsync, SCP, or Syncthing.
Key features of Photofield
Zoomable timeline
Pan and pinch through tens of thousands of photos on a single continuous canvas with multi-resolution tile streaming.
Single-binary deployment
One Go binary embeds the UI, geolocation database, and indexer, so the container starts in seconds with no external database service.
Read-only library
The photo directory is mounted read-only so the gallery can never modify, rename, or delete original files during indexing.
Local reverse geocoding
Bundled geolocation database resolves EXIF GPS coordinates to place names entirely offline, with no third-party map API calls.
Fast indexing
Indexer scans new photos at thousands of files per second on SSDs and updates the gallery progressively without blocking browsing.
Optional AI search
Connect an external Photofield AI host to enable semantic image search and face detection across the entire collection.
Why run Photofield on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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