Stump is a fast, open-source media server for comics, manga, and ebooks built in Rust. It organizes your EPUB, PDF, CBZ, and CBR libraries into a browsable web interface with a built-in reader, and exposes an OPDS catalog so any compatible e-reader or app can stream your collection directly. With Kobo and KoReader sync, your reading progress stays in sync across devices, no need for manual bookmarks.

By self-hosting Stump on your VPS, your whole library becomes accessible from any device, anywhere, without having to upload files to a third-party cloud service. The Rust-based server uses minimal resources, making it practical even for entry-level VPS plans.