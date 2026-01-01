Deploy Shiori in one click installation.
Self-hosted bookmark manager that automatically archives web pages offline so saved content remains accessible even if the original disappears.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Shiori
Ang Shiori ay isang self-hosted bookmark manager na nakasulat sa Go at idinisenyo bilang isang alternatibong nakatuon sa privacy sa Pocket at Instapaper. Sine-save nito ang mga web page bilang offline archives â€” kaya nananatiling nababasa ang iyong mga bookmark kahit na mag-offline ang mga source, maging sa likod ng paywalls, o tuluyang mawala. Sa mahigit 9,000 GitHub stars, ito ay naging isang go-to choice para sa mga researcher, developer, at mga mambabasang may pagpapahalaga sa privacy na bumubuo ng personal knowledge bases.
Ang self-hosting ng Shiori sa iyong VPS ay nagpapanatili ng kumpletong privacy sa mga reading list at naka-archive na content, nang walang third-party tracking o data collection. Hindi tulad ng mga free-tier cloud services na nagpapataw ng storage at retention limits, ang VPS hosting ay nagbibigay sa iyo ng walang limitasyong kapasidad at ganap na kontrol sa iyong archive.
Key features of Shiori
Offline Page Archiving
Saves a local copy of every bookmarked page so content remains readable even if the original URL goes offline or behind a paywall.
Full-Text Search
Searches across all bookmarks and archived page content, making it fast to find specific information across thousands of saved pages.
Browser Extensions
One-click bookmark saving from Chrome and Firefox without leaving the current page, with the archive created automatically in the background.
Pocket Import
Migrates existing Pocket libraries in Netscape Bookmark format, preserving tags and making the transition to self-hosted archiving seamless.
REST API and CLI
Full REST API and command-line interface enable integration with automation scripts and custom tools beyond the web interface.
Why run Shiori on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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